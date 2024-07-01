Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.