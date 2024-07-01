Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

