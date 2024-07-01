Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,860,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 890,126 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 765,902 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 648,535 shares during the period. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,272,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD remained flat at $47.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 401,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,752. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

