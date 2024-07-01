Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Invests $214,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,859 shares of company stock worth $29,365,893. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $673.61. 2,131,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $628.93 and its 200-day moving average is $585.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

