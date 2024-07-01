Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 3,175 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,531. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

