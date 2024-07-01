MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

