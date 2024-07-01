MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 696,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,541,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in MSCI by 803.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in MSCI by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $114,836,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $481.20. 201,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.92. MSCI has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

