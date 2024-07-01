MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Short Interest Update

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MultiMetaVerse Price Performance

Shares of MultiMetaVerse stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. MultiMetaVerse has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Get MultiMetaVerse alerts:

MultiMetaVerse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People's Republic of China. It offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectibles and functional items.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiMetaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiMetaVerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.