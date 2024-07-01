MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Short Interest Update

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MultiMetaVerse Price Performance
Shares of MultiMetaVerse stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. MultiMetaVerse has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
MultiMetaVerse Company Profile
