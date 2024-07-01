Myro (MYRO) Tops One Day Volume of $22.88 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Myro has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Myro has a market cap of $137.91 million and $22.88 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myro token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Profile

Myro’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.14298002 USD and is up 9.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $22,378,570.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

