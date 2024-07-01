N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) EVP Sells $201,117.80 in Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kathleen Pai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of N-able stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $70,823.36.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. 574,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in N-able by 1,041.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 200,095 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in N-able by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

