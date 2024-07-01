Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $29,109.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00078728 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00023501 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010851 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,516.20 or 0.61118449 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

