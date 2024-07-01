NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $184.45 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.31 or 0.00008440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.81 billion and $184.45 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000688 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,320,632 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,725,525 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,224,175 with 1,093,375,607 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.34087065 USD and is up 9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $209,222,363.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

