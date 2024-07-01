Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,907. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nelnet will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In related news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,626.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Nelnet by 3.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Nelnet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

