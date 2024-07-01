NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 6.4%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.20. 250,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 366,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays began coverage on NET Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get NET Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPWR

NET Power Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $25,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NET Power during the first quarter worth about $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.