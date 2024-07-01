Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $673.61. 2,211,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,779. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $628.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.07. The firm has a market cap of $290.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,859 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,893 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

