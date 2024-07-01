Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,859 shares of company stock worth $29,365,893. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $673.61. 2,211,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,779. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $628.93 and a 200 day moving average of $585.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $290.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

