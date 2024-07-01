NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.54 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
