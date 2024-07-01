NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.54 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

