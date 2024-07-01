Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting 13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 366,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of 12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of 11.73. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 13.08.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

