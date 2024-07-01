Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Shares Up 8.3%

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.40. 72,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 122,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neurogene

Neurogene Stock Up 10.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $19,268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurogene by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 457,062 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neurogene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.