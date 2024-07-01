NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
