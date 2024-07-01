NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

