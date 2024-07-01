New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.77

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 128378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

New Found Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $540.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in New Found Gold by 213.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

