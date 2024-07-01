New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.00

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.66), with a volume of 25806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.65).

New Star Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.64. The company has a market capitalization of £92.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,610.00 and a beta of 0.30.

New Star Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 20.34%. New Star Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

