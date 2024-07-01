NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 93,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 64.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.6 %

NEU stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $518.86. 11,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,666. NewMarket has a one year low of $402.01 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $540.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.96.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

