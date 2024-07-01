NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,882,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

