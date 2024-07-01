NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.67.

NFI Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NFI Group stock opened at C$15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.87.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

