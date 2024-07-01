NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in NIKE by 13,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after buying an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in NIKE by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after buying an additional 957,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 20.0 %

NIKE stock traded down $18.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 129,966,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

