NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $432,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 36,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 80.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,066,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after acquiring an additional 476,837 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

