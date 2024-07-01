Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.62. 1,575,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,131,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Nikola Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $343.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 33,333 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,214.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,262,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 65.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,695,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nikola by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,646,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 454,804 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.