Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 666,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,505.0 days.

Shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $27.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

