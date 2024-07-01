Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in June

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 666,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,505.0 days.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $27.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $27.24.
About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
