Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Head to Head Analysis

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and Niu Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $3.26 million 0.43 -$45.07 million N/A N/A Niu Technologies $373.49 million 0.36 -$38.29 million ($0.47) -3.70

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -2,042.24% N/A -220.79% Niu Technologies -9.79% -23.00% -11.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Volcon and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Volcon and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Niu Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Volcon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

