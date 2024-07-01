Nkarta’s (NKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. Nkarta has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,504,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Nkarta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 251,795 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

