Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NTRS opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

