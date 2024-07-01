Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.04

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 206624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

