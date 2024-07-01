O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys 13,267 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.57. 746,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $380.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.49.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

