O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $43,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,924,000 after acquiring an additional 626,253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 588,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.49. 1,721,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.