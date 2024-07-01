O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 123 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.5 %

GS traded up $11.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $463.66. 1,839,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

