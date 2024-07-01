O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 3.5 %

SPG stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

