O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $4.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,642,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

