O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 582,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.17 and a 200 day moving average of $193.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

