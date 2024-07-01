O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 156 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS ICVT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.33. 182,265 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

