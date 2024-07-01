Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Okta accounts for about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Okta by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Okta by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Okta by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.55. 1,423,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,753. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

