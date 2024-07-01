Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 44.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 48.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 20.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RHI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.65. 870,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,203. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

