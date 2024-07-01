Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $392,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $9.32. 6,128,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,219. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

