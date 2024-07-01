Oak Thistle LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 78.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,091 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. 23,794,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,072,568. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.