Oak Thistle LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP traded up $4.92 on Monday, reaching $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 513,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,863. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.20 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.52.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

