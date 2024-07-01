Oak Thistle LLC Invests $258,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $586.34. 741,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,973. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

