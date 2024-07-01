Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $182,739,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after buying an additional 730,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after buying an additional 371,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SYF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.11. 5,038,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.