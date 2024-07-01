Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,024,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,585. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

