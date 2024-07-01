Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 2,906 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Fortive makes up approximately 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after buying an additional 134,259 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,765. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.46.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

