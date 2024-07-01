Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 59.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 430.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Etsy by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,263. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

